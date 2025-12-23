NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT - 264 Students in the Final List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG counselling 2025 special stray round final seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG counselling 2025 special stray round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on December 22, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until December 23, noon.

In a recent update, MCC revised the seat matrix for this round, removing a single MBBS seat under the OP No category. The removal has been carried out following information received from the Government Medical College, Manjeri, located in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

How to Check the Final Seat Allotment List?

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘UG Medical’ tab.

Click on the ‘Final Result for Special Stray Round’ link.

The result will be displayed in a PDF format.

View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

A total of 264 candidates have been allotted seats in this special round.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, allotment quota and category, candidate category, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes before the stipulated deadline.

According to the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges from December 24 to 31 to complete admission formalities.

Find the final seat allotment result here.