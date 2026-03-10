CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Postponed in the Middle East Till March 16; Revised Dates Update

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially postponed the Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 12 and March 16, 2026, in several Middle Eastern countries due to the prevailing situation in the region. The decision was taken after the board assessed the current circumstances and the potential impact on students appearing for the examinations.

In an official notice, CBSE stated that the postponement applies to examinations being conducted in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The board said the step was necessary in view of the uncertainties in the region and the emotional stress faced by students preparing for the examinations.

CBSE has confirmed that the examinations scheduled during this period will be rescheduled, and the revised dates will be announced later through official channels. The board also noted that it will review the situation again on March 14, 2026, before making further decisions regarding the remaining Class 12 examinations that are planned from March 16 onwards.

The developments come amid a series of changes to the examination schedule in the region. Earlier, the CBSE Class 10 board examinations that had been postponed and rescheduled for March 2, March 5, March 6, and March 7 were eventually cancelled. Although the board had initially planned to conduct those exams on March 11, they have now been postponed again due to the prevailing circumstances.

CBSE also stated that details regarding the mode of declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results for 2026 will be communicated separately in due course. Students appearing for the examinations have been advised to remain in close contact with their respective schools and to carefully follow official updates released by the board.

The board’s latest decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students while providing clarity once the situation in the region stabilises.

CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exams postponed Board Exam 2026 Iran-Israel conflict Middle East
