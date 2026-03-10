IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Invites Applications for 1,100 Junior Assistant Manager Posts; Apply by March 19

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at idbi.bank.in
The online registration process began on March 8, 2026, and will remain open until March 19, 2026

IDBI Bank has invited online applications for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at idbi.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,100 vacancies in the organisation.

The online registration process began on March 8, 2026, and will remain open until March 19, 2026. The online examination for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 12, 2026.

Candidates applying for the post must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a university recognised or approved by the government or statutory bodies such as AICTE or UGC. Applicants should have secured at least 60% marks for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates require a minimum of 55% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years of age. Candidates should have been born not earlier than March 2, 2001, and not later than March 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹250
  • All other candidates: ₹1,050

Interested candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification and complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2026
15:43 PM
IDBI Bank Bank exams
Similar stories
WBCHSE

Teacher Crunch Hits Bengal HS Exam Process; WBCHSE Makes Important Announcement

Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Result 2026 Awaited; CBT Conducted Between November and February

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Starts Applications for PhD, PG Courses for Overseas Candidates; Apply Till. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam: Board Clarifies After QR Code on Paper Leads to Rickroll Vi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBCHSE

Teacher Crunch Hits Bengal HS Exam Process; WBCHSE Makes Important Announcement

Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Result 2026 Awaited; CBT Conducted Between November and February

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam: Board Clarifies After QR Code on Paper Leads to Rickroll Vi. . .

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Starts Applications for PhD, PG Courses for Overseas Candidates; Apply Till. . .

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026 Soon; Verification for First List Underway

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Step Marking Introduced by UPMSP; Evaluation from M. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality