IDBI Bank Invites Applications for 1,100 Junior Assistant Manager Posts; Apply by March 19

IDBI Bank has invited online applications for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at idbi.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,100 vacancies in the organisation.

The online registration process began on March 8, 2026, and will remain open until March 19, 2026. The online examination for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 12, 2026.

Candidates applying for the post must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a university recognised or approved by the government or statutory bodies such as AICTE or UGC. Applicants should have secured at least 60% marks for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates require a minimum of 55% marks.

Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years of age. Candidates should have been born not earlier than March 2, 2001, and not later than March 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹250

All other candidates: ₹1,050

Interested candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification and complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.