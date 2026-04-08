NIOS

NIOS Admit Card 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 Theory Exams - Revised Schedule Uploaded

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
11:01 AM

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Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially issued the admit cards for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses for the April/May 2026 public examinations.
Candidates appearing for the theory exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially issued the admit cards for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses for the April/May 2026 public examinations. Candidates appearing for the theory exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website (sdmis.nios.ac.in) by using their 12-digit enrollment number.

Students will be able to access their admit cards only if they have successfully paid the examination fee for the April 2026 session and if their photograph is available in the NIOS records. In cases where the hall ticket is not generated, candidates have been advised to immediately contact their respective Regional Centres for assistance.

The NIOS admit card is an essential document that contains key details such as the student’s name, enrollment number, course, photograph, examination centre, subject names and codes, and the complete exam schedule. It also provides important instructions, reporting time, and subject-specific guidelines, which candidates must carefully review before the examination.

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To download the NIOS hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the ‘Exams and Results’ section. From there, they should select the ‘Examination’ tab and click on the ‘Hall Ticket April/May 2026’ link. After entering the required details, including the enrollment number and hall ticket type, the admit card will be displayed on the screen for download. Candidates are advised to take a printout for use on the exam day.

As per the official schedule, the theory examinations are set to take place from April 10 to May 6, 2026. The results for the same are expected to be announced in June.

Candidates should note that no hard copy of the admit card will be sent by post, making it mandatory to download and print the document in advance. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the instructions carefully to ensure a smooth examination process.

In a recent notification published on April 6, NIOS released a revised datesheet for class 10 and 12 theory exams. Initially, the exams were scheduled to commence on April 6; however, the tests were cancelled due to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections and postponed to April 10.

Find the direct links here: admit card and revised datesheet

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
11:02 AM
NIOS National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Admit Card theory exams
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