National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) when implemented will transform India's educational landscape as the policy resonates with the country's "civilizational spirit, sense and ethos".

Dhankhar shared his thoughts as he addressed the inaugural session of the 99th annual meet and national conference of the vice chancellors organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Amity University.

"I must share with you that after more than three decades, something has happened which has truly changed the landscape of our education. I am referring to the National Education Policy 2020," he told the gathering of academic leaders.

Reflecting on his experience as the former governor of West Bengal, the vice president said that he was closely associated with the development of this policy.

"Input from hundreds of thousands of people was considered in shaping this policy after more than three decades," said Dhankhar.

"The policy resonates with our civilizational spirit, sense and ethos, and it will transform our educational system when implemented," he added.

The vice president also paid tribute to BJP ideologue and Jana Sangha founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his "Balidan Diwas" on Monday, calling it a historic day.

"It's a great day in the history of our nation. Today is the 'Balidan Diwas' of one of the finest sons of the soil, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The name itself is revered," he said.

Recalling Mookerjee's contribution to the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar highlighted the powerful slogan that he raised during his campaign in 1952: "Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan aur Ek Pradhan hoga desh mein, do nahin honge".

"For too long, we suffered under Article 370, which bled both us and the state of Jammu and Kashmir in several ways," he said.

