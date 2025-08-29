NCVT ITI Result 2025 Out at skillindiadigital.gov.in - Download Link & Qualifying Details

Summary The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially announced the results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards by visiting the council’s official website.

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially announced the results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards by visiting the council’s official website — skillindiadigital.gov.in.

The NCVT ITI examinations were conducted across India between July 28 and August 20, 2025, as part of the All India Trade Tests (AITT). Lakhs of students from different trades appeared in this session. The published results display theory and practical marks, total scores, qualification status (Pass/Fail), and candidate details.

To check the results, candidates need to log in using their PRN number and date of birth. The digital copy of the marksheet is available on the official portal, while the hard copy will be distributed later by the respective ITI institutes. Each marksheet carries details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, trade name, theory and practical marks, and overall score.

Candidates can also calculate their overall percentage from the total marks provided. Those who have qualified will receive a National Trade Certificate (NTC), which opens opportunities for employment, apprenticeships, or higher-level vocational programmes.

As a government advisory body, NCVT plays a key role in shaping vocational training across India by setting training standards and guidelines for ITIs. The successful completion of the exam not only validates skills but also enhances career prospects in various industries.

Find the direct result download link here.