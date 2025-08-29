NCVT

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Out at skillindiadigital.gov.in - Download Link & Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially announced the results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards by visiting the council’s official website.

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially announced the results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards by visiting the council’s official website — skillindiadigital.gov.in.

The NCVT ITI examinations were conducted across India between July 28 and August 20, 2025, as part of the All India Trade Tests (AITT). Lakhs of students from different trades appeared in this session. The published results display theory and practical marks, total scores, qualification status (Pass/Fail), and candidate details.

To check the results, candidates need to log in using their PRN number and date of birth. The digital copy of the marksheet is available on the official portal, while the hard copy will be distributed later by the respective ITI institutes. Each marksheet carries details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, trade name, theory and practical marks, and overall score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can also calculate their overall percentage from the total marks provided. Those who have qualified will receive a National Trade Certificate (NTC), which opens opportunities for employment, apprenticeships, or higher-level vocational programmes.

As a government advisory body, NCVT plays a key role in shaping vocational training across India by setting training standards and guidelines for ITIs. The successful completion of the exam not only validates skills but also enhances career prospects in various industries.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
09:25 AM
NCVT ITI Result Industrial training institute (ITI)
Similar stories
ATMA 2025

ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Session Released - Download Link and Exam Details

Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Zone-Wise Vacancy Out; Check Preference Form Submission Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Registration Closes Today; Check Latest Schedul. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Check Merit List and Mains Exam Schedul. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ATMA 2025

ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Session Released - Download Link and Exam Details

Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Zone-Wise Vacancy Out; Check Preference Form Submission Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Registration Closes Today; Check Latest Schedul. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Check Merit List and Mains Exam Schedul. . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration, Choice Filling Open at wbjeeb.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam Over Paper Leak, RPSC Inv. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality