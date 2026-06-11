Uttar Pradesh government

JEECUP 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open for Four Days

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
12:56 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance test can now access their response sheets and answer keys through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The council has also opened the online objection facility, allowing candidates to challenge answers they believe are incorrect

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance test can now access their response sheets and answer keys through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The council has also opened the online objection facility, allowing candidates to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. The challenge window will remain available for four days from the date of release of the provisional key.

The publication of the provisional answer key enables candidates to assess their performance ahead of the declaration of results. By comparing their recorded responses with the official answer key, aspirants can calculate their likely scores using the prescribed marking scheme.

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Under the JEECUP evaluation pattern, candidates receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response.

The computer-based examination was conducted across various centres in Uttar Pradesh between June 2 and June 9, 2026, attracting a large number of candidates seeking admission to diploma and polytechnic programmes across the state.

JEECUP Answer Key 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their response sheets and answer keys:

  1. Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “JEECUP 2026 Answer Key Challenge” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number and password or date of birth.
  4. Click on Submit.
  5. Download the response sheet and provisional answer key for reference

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official portal. The council has prescribed an objection fee of Rs 100 per question, which is non-refundable.

The examination authority will review all objections submitted by candidates within the stipulated period. Valid challenges will be considered while preparing the final answer key, which will be used to compile the JEECUP 2026 results and merit list.

Candidates are advised to carefully examine the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, before the deadline. The final results are expected to be announced after the completion of the answer key review process and publication of the revised key.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
13:05 PM
Uttar Pradesh government JEECUP 2026 Answer Key
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