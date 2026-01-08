Massive Response to Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment; 32,000 Apply for 1,176 Vacancies

Summary The statewide recruitment rally began on Wednesday and is being held simultaneously across several districts Officials stated that the recruitment drive will continue for the next few days according to district-wise schedules, and the process is expected to conclude on January 16

More than 32,000 candidates have applied for 1,176 constable (general duty) positions in the Nagaland Police, officials said on Thursday. The statewide recruitment rally began on Wednesday and is being held simultaneously across several districts.

The selection process started with document verification, followed by physical measurement and medical screening. Candidates who clear these stages will move on to physical efficiency tests, including running and endurance events. Those who qualify will later be required to appear for a written examination.

Officials stated that the recruitment drive will continue for the next few days according to district-wise schedules, and the process is expected to conclude on January 16.

Eligibility for the posts was restricted to indigenous candidates belonging to Naga tribes, and the online application system was introduced for the first time for this recruitment. Authorities said multiple steps have been taken to ensure the process remains transparent, fair and merit-based.

To maintain oversight, monitoring teams have been deployed at all recruitment centres, with candidates being assessed strictly as per prescribed standards. Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who also oversees the Home Department, assured aspirants that the recruitment would be conducted without bias or interference. He urged candidates to rely solely on their preparation and performance throughout the selection process.