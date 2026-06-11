Delhi Special School Admission 2026 Registration Begins: Schedule, Allocation Details Released for All Classes

Summary The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has commenced the second cycle of admissions for 12 government special schools. The admission process, which covers classes from Nursery to Class 12, will be conducted entirely online, providing eligible students with an opportunity to secure admission to institutions offering specialised educational support.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has commenced the second cycle of admissions for 12 government special schools in the national capital for the current academic session. The admission process, which covers classes from Nursery to Class 12, will be conducted entirely online, providing eligible students with an opportunity to secure admission to institutions offering specialised educational support.

According to an official circular issued by the education department, the online registration process began today, June 11, and will remain open until June 26, 2026. Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in any of the designated special schools must complete the application process through the official DoE portal within the stipulated deadline. The registration window will close at 5 PM on June 26.

Following the submission of online applications, applicants will be required to undergo document verification at the special school where admission is being sought. The verification process has been scheduled between June 27 and June 30. The department has advised parents to ensure that all necessary documents are available and submitted within the prescribed timeframe to avoid delays in the admission process.

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The Directorate of Education has stated that the allotment of schools to eligible applicants will be carried out on July 7, based on the availability of seats. In situations where the number of eligible applicants for a particular class is equal to or less than the available seats, all candidates will be granted admission without the need for a lottery system.

However, if the number of applications exceeds the available seats in any class, admissions will be determined through a draw of lots. The lottery process is scheduled to take place on July 1 and will be conducted in the presence of School Management Committee members as well as parents to ensure transparency.

As per the admission schedule, the current round of admissions is expected to be completed by July 7. Any seats that remain vacant after the initial allotment process will subsequently be filled from the waiting list between July 8 and July 9.

The department has also urged parents to carefully review class-wise seat availability before submitting applications. Additionally, it has clarified that hostel accommodation will not be available during the 2026-27 academic session at the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness located at the Sewa Kutir Complex in Kingsway Camp.

Students who are already enrolled in government or government-aided schools have been advised to contact their existing schools for guidance regarding re-admission procedures and transfer-related applications.

The 12 government special schools covered under the admission process cater to children with disabilities and provide specialised educational support, infrastructure, and learning facilities. These institutions serve students with diverse needs, including visual impairments and intellectual disabilities, helping them access quality education in an inclusive and supportive environment.