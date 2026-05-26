RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 Declared - Check Final Selection List, Mains Exam Date

Summary The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially declared the RBI Assistant Result 2026 for the preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their qualifying status through the official recruitment portal of RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially declared the RBI Assistant Result 2026 for the preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their qualifying status through the official recruitment portal of RBI (opportunities.rbi.org.in). The preliminary examination result has been released in a PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

The RBI Assistant preliminary examination was conducted on April 11, 13, and 30, 2026, across multiple examination centres throughout the country. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill Assistant vacancies at various offices of the central bank. Thousands of candidates had appeared for the examination and were awaiting the release of the result.

Candidates can access the result through the official RBI Opportunities Portal at RBI Opportunities Portal. To check the result, applicants need to visit the official website and navigate to the “Results” section available on the homepage. After clicking on the link titled “Result of Online Preliminary Examination for Recruitment of Assistant – 2026,” candidates can download the PDF file. They can then use the Ctrl + F function to search for their roll number in the document. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the PDF will be considered qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the mains examination.

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The RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 PDF includes important details related to shortlisted candidates. Applicants are advised to verify all information carefully after downloading the document. The result contains details such as candidates’ roll numbers, category information, marks obtained, and qualification status.

Following the declaration of the prelims result, qualified candidates will now move on to the RBI Assistant Mains Examination scheduled for June 7, 2026, which forms the second stage of the selection process.

Candidates who successfully clear the mains examination will subsequently be invited to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The final selection for the RBI Assistant post will be determined based on candidates’ performance in the mains examination, along with their qualifying status in the Language Proficiency Test. RBI is expected to release further details regarding the mains examination schedule and admit cards on its official recruitment website in the coming weeks.

Find the selected candidates' list here.