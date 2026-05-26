SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Cancelled Amid Massive Overbooking Chaos! Check Rescheduling Updates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was forced to cancel both shifts of the SSC GD Constable examination at a centre. The disruption reportedly occurred due to the allocation of nearly double the number of candidates compared to the examination centre’s approved seating capacity.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was forced to cancel both shifts of the SSC GD Constable examination at a centre in Kanpur after severe overcrowding and administrative confusion triggered chaos among candidates on Monday. The disruption reportedly occurred due to the allocation of nearly double the number of candidates compared to the examination centre’s approved seating capacity.

The incident took place at the Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre located in Purvameer under the Maharajpur area of Kanpur. According to officials, the centre had a seating capacity of 399 candidates per shift. However, admit cards were reportedly issued to around 819 candidates for each shift, leading to overcrowding outside and inside the examination premises.

The SSC GD Constable examination was scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, between 2 PM and 3 PM, and 4.30 PM and 5.30 PM. Trouble began when candidates arriving at the venue realised that the number of examinees was far greater than the centre’s actual capacity. Officials stated that nearly 350 candidates had already been seated when authorities detected the mismatch between the allotted candidates and available seating arrangements.

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As confusion intensified and students began protesting over the mismanagement, the examination centre management informed the SSC authorities about the situation. Following discussions between the administration and examination authorities, both shifts of the examination were cancelled to prevent further disorder and inconvenience.

The abrupt cancellation triggered anger and frustration among candidates, many of whom had travelled from distant districts to appear for the recruitment examination. Several aspirants reportedly protested outside the centre, demanding clarification and rescheduling of the examination.

Police personnel and district administration officials intervened to control the situation and prevent escalation. The situation became more tense when candidates scheduled for the second shift also started arriving at the examination venue, increasing the crowd size outside the centre premises.

Officials maintained that the situation remained peaceful and under control throughout the incident. Candidates were later informed that revised examination dates would be announced separately through email notifications and updates on the official SSC website.

Authorities also acknowledged concerns raised by candidates regarding travel expenses and the inconvenience caused by the sudden cancellation.