CBSE Class 12 Result to be Revised? Board Assures Scorecard Update Following Answer Sheet Mismatch

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to growing concerns raised by Class 12 students over alleged mismatches in scanned answer sheets uploaded. The board has assured affected students that the correct copies of their answer scripts will be shared through their registered email addresses.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to growing concerns raised by Class 12 students over alleged mismatches in scanned answer sheets uploaded under their roll numbers during the re-evaluation process. The board has assured affected students that the correct copies of their answer scripts will be shared through their registered email addresses and that necessary corrections in results will also be undertaken wherever applicable.

The issue came to light after several students who had applied for photocopies of their answer sheets following unexpectedly low scores claimed that the uploaded copies did not belong to them. According to students, the handwriting, answers, and presentation style in the scanned answer sheets were completely different from their own, leading to concerns over whether their original answer scripts had been properly evaluated.

One of the students, Vedant, publicly highlighted the issue on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He stated that the handwriting visible in the uploaded Physics answer sheet did not match his own writing. Following his post, multiple other Class 12 students also reported similar discrepancies in their answer copies, triggering widespread discussions among students and parents regarding the transparency of the evaluation system.

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Responding to the complaints, CBSE issued a statement on X confirming that the matter had been reviewed. The board stated that the correct answer book copy had been sent to the concerned student’s registered email address. CBSE further clarified that the process of updating the student’s result, wherever required, was also being initiated as part of the corrective action.

In its reply to Vedant on X, CBSE said, "Thank you for bringing your concern regarding your Physics answer book to our attention. Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly." It added, "We appreciate your patience and assure you of our continued support." Meanwhile, Vedant said the board shared the correct answer sheet. "We have got correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged," he said on X.

Vedant said he would still apply for re-evaluation of the answer sheet after reviewing it closely, alleging that marks had been deducted despite correct answers.

The controversy surrounding the answer sheet mismatch emerged amid ongoing criticism over technical issues in the CBSE revaluation portal. In recent days, several students and parents had reported difficulties accessing scanned answer sheets, submitting verification requests, and completing re-evaluation applications due to repeated portal outages and technical glitches.

The situation drew wider attention after many candidates claimed that the portal remained inaccessible for extended periods during crucial application deadlines. Students expressed concern that the technical problems could impact their opportunities for rechecking and revision of marks, especially at a time when college admission processes are underway.

Following the mounting concerns, Dharmendra Pradhan announced that an expert technical team from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur would assist CBSE in strengthening the technical infrastructure of the revaluation portal.

According to the announcement, the expert teams will work closely with CBSE officials to improve the portal’s technical systems and ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for students applying for verification, photocopy requests, and re-evaluation services in the future.

The developments have once again intensified discussions around the efficiency and reliability of digital evaluation and post-result systems used during board examinations, with students seeking greater transparency and accountability in the assessment process.