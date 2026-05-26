Union Education Minister Writes to States Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Retest; Issues Advisory

Summary Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators of all states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, the Union minister has urged state governments and Union Territory administrations to make necessary arrangements at examination centres.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators of all states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, the Union minister has urged state governments and Union Territory administrations to make necessary arrangements at examination centres in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions across several parts of the country. The move comes as lakhs of medical aspirants prepare to appear for the re-test later this month.

In his communication to state authorities, the minister requested that district administrations and institutions hosting the examination be instructed to ensure the availability of all essential facilities for students appearing in the examination. He emphasised that the comfort, safety, and well-being of candidates should be given top priority during the conduct of the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter highlighted several basic amenities that should be arranged at examination centres, including safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans and coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilet facilities wherever required.

Pradhan also stressed the importance of transportation support for candidates travelling to examination centres amid the extreme weather conditions. He appealed to state governments and local authorities to ensure proper transport arrangements so that students can reach their centres without inconvenience or delays.

The Union Education Minister expressed confidence that all states and Union Territories would extend full support to ensure that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate re-examination is conducted in a fair, transparent, and orderly manner across the country.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted after the earlier examination held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy surrounding the examination had triggered nationwide concern among students, parents, and educational stakeholders.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing allegations related to the alleged leak and irregularities in the examination process.

NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the country and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses in institutions across India. With the re-examination now scheduled for June 21, authorities are focusing on ensuring strict security measures along with adequate candidate support facilities at centres nationwide.