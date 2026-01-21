Mumbai University

Mumbai University Winter 2025 Exams Deferred Again, To Be Held on February 17, 18 and 20

Our Web Correspondent
According to the latest announcement, all examination papers that were postponed earlier will now be conducted on February 17, 18, and 20, the university said
The revised dates apply to all faculties, including science, arts, commerce, engineering, pharmacy, and law

The University of Mumbai has postponed its Winter 2025 examinations for the second time, citing the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra. According to the latest announcement, all examination papers that were postponed earlier will now be conducted on February 17, 18, and 20, the university said.

In a circular issued by Pooja Raundale, Director, Board of Examination and Evaluation, the university stated that the Winter 2025 exams had initially been rescheduled due to municipal corporation elections but have now been deferred again following the announcement of Zilla Parishad elections in the state.

The revised dates apply to all faculties, including science, arts, commerce, engineering, pharmacy, and law. The university also confirmed that an examination originally scheduled for February 7 has been postponed to February, though the exact revised date will be notified separately. Importantly, the exam timings will remain unchanged, as per the official clarification.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, Mumbai University announced the opening of PhD admissions for the Department of Physics for the 2025–26 academic year.

Eligible candidates are required to submit their applications on plain paper, mentioning their personal and academic details, email ID, and mobile number. Applicants must also attach relevant documents, including certificates of PET, NET, SET, or GATE qualification, along with their MSc Physics degree.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official university notifications for further updates regarding revised examination schedules and the PhD admission process.

Mumbai University BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Maharashtra elections
