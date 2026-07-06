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Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline Amid Exam Postponement; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
17:21 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can complete the admission process through the university's e-Samarth admission portal
According to a university circular, all admission formalities must now be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026, and affiliated colleges have been directed to complete the entire admission process by July 15

The University of Mumbai (MU) has extended the deadline for completing admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and four-year undergraduate degree programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible candidates can complete the admission process through the university's e-Samarth admission portal.

According to a university circular, all admission formalities must now be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026, and affiliated colleges have been directed to complete the entire admission process by July 15.

The university has also clarified that students are required to submit the necessary online or offline application forms of the colleges in which they seek admission.

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The circular further states that if seats remain vacant after admissions based on the declared merit lists, individual colleges may prepare and publish additional merit lists at their own level and admit eligible candidates against the vacant seats.

Candidates seeking admission to MU's UG, PG and four-year undergraduate programmes can complete the application process through the university's e-Samarth portal within the revised deadline.

The extension provides additional time for applicants who were unable to complete admission formalities under the earlier schedule.

Separately, the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6, 2026, in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure following forecasts of intense rainfall across Mumbai and surrounding regions. The university is expected to announce revised examination dates separately.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the university's official website and admission portal for further updates regarding admissions and the rescheduled examination timetable.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
17:22 PM
UG courses Mumbai University Admissions
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