World’s Best School Prizes 2026: India Sets Record, Seven Schools Shine in Top 10 Global List!

Summary India has achieved a significant milestone in global education recognition, with seven schools from across the country securing places in the top 10 shortlists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026. This year’s achievement is particularly notable as India has recorded the highest number of schools shortlisted by any country in a single edition.

India has achieved a significant milestone in global education recognition, with seven schools from across the country securing places in the top 10 shortlists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026. The announcement was made in London, highlighting the growing international recognition of innovative educational practices and community-driven initiatives being implemented by Indian schools. This year’s achievement is particularly notable as India has recorded the highest number of schools shortlisted by any country in a single edition of the awards since the programme was launched four years ago.

The shortlisted institutions represent a diverse range of educational models and geographic regions, reflecting the breadth of innovation taking place across the Indian education sector. In the Innovation category, two schools from India have earned places among the global top 10. These include PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School in Kasarwadi, Pune, a public institution serving students from kindergarten to secondary level, and Army Goodwill School Wuzur in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, which has also been recognised for its innovative educational initiatives.

India has also secured a strong presence in the Community Collaboration category, with three schools making the shortlist. Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School in Noida, Inventure Academy in Bengaluru and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Vineet Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow have all been recognised for their efforts in building meaningful partnerships with communities and creating educational environments that extend learning beyond classroom boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Environmental Action category, EuroSchool Bannerghatta in Bengaluru has been shortlisted for its work in promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. Meanwhile, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Lucknow has earned recognition in the Supporting Healthy Lives category, acknowledging its initiatives aimed at enhancing student well-being and fostering healthier lifestyles within the school community.

The World’s Best School Prizes were established by the UK-based education organisation T4 Education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were designed to highlight schools that are transforming lives through innovative educational practices and positive community impact. Presented across five distinct categories, the prizes aim to identify institutions that offer valuable lessons and inspiration for educators and policymakers worldwide.

The selection process will now move to the next stage, where an expert Judging Academy will evaluate the shortlisted schools and determine the top three finalists and eventual winners in each category. The finalists and winners are scheduled to be announced in November 2026. In addition to the jury evaluation, all 50 schools shortlisted across the five categories will participate in a public voting process for the Community Choice Award, which opened this week.

Following the announcement of the winners, shortlisted schools and award recipients will be invited to participate in the World Schools Summit in London in January 2027. The summit will bring together educators, policymakers and leading voices from the global education sector, providing an opportunity for schools to share successful practices, innovative ideas and experiences that can contribute to the advancement of education systems worldwide.