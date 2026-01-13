MSBSHSE Releases Maharashtra Board HSC Hall Tickets for February–March 2026 Exams- Details Here

Summary Students appearing for the Class 12 board exams can access their admit cards through the official website, mahahsscboard.in The board has directed all higher secondary schools and junior colleges affiliated with MSBSHSE to download, print, and distribute the hall tickets to students

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued the hall tickets for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) February–March 2026 examinations. Students appearing for the Class 12 board exams can access their admit cards through the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

The board has directed all higher secondary schools and junior colleges affiliated with MSBSHSE to download, print, and distribute the hall tickets to students. Schools have been instructed not to charge any fee for issuing the hall tickets. The admit cards must be stamped and signed by the principal or head of the institution before distribution.

According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. Exams will take place in two shifts—the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has recently constituted a state-level vigilance committee to monitor the conduct of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and curb any malpractices.

In case of discrepancies in student details such as name, mother’s name, or date of birth, schools can submit correction requests online through the application correction link. Once approved, corrected hall tickets will be made available under the correction admit card option. However, for changes related to subjects or examination medium, schools have been advised to contact the respective divisional board directly.

Students are advised to verify all details on their hall tickets carefully and stay in touch with their schools for updates.