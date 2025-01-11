Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

MSBSHSE releases Class 12 Board exam 2025 Admit cards - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
15:20 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The school and educational institutes affiliated to the board will have to download the admit cards from the website, print and distribute them to the students
The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 11 and will continue till March 11, 2025

The Maharashtra Class 12 Board examination Admit Cards have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) on its offcial website mahahsscboard.in.

The school and educational institutes affiliated to the board will have to download the admit cards from the website, print and distribute them to the students.

The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 11 and will continue till March 11, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving their admit cards candidates must check for discrepancies. In any discrepancy is found, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.

A correction window will be open where students can apply for corrections in their admit cards.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed in the examination centre without proper admit card.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
15:42 PM
Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)
Similar stories
Representative Image
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to . . .

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration Begins at deledbihar.com - Application Steps and L. . .

Representative Image
Bihar Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Result. . .

AFCAT 2025

Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

Representative Image
ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check de. . .

Representative Image
Bihar Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Result. . .

Representative Image
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to . . .

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration Begins at deledbihar.com - Application Steps and L. . .

AFCAT 2025

Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates