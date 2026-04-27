Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon; DigiLocker Hints at Imminent Release

Summary According to the DigiLocker platform, Maharashtra HSC results are “coming soon,” suggesting that students may not have to wait much longer The HSC examinations were conducted between February 10 and March 11, 2026, while practical exams were held earlier in January

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results for 2026 shortly, with recent updates indicating that the announcement is imminent.

According to the DigiLocker platform, Maharashtra HSC results are “coming soon,” suggesting that students may not have to wait much longer. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, past trends point to a likely release in the first week of May. Last year, the results were announced on May 5, 2025.

The HSC examinations were conducted between February 10 and March 11, 2026, while practical exams were held earlier in January.

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Students are advised to keep their seat numbers and login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results online.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage

Select the link for “HSC Examination Result 2026”

Enter seat number and captcha code

Click on “View Result” or “Submit”

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Students should verify all details mentioned in their scorecards and retain a printed copy until official certificates are issued.