MPSEB Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 7500 Posts Begins Today at esb.mp.gov.in- Apply Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPSEB) is set to begin the online registration process for the recruitment of 7500 constable posts starting September 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. The application window will remain open until September 29.

According to the official notification, candidates will also be able to make corrections in their submitted applications from September 15 to October 4.

The MPSEB Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 30, in two shifts. The forenoon session will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

MP Police Constable 2025: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay ₹500 per question paper.

SC, ST, OBC, and EWS category candidates will need to pay a reduced fee of ₹250 per paper.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in Click on the “MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025” link on the homepage. Register by entering basic details and verify your credentials. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents. Pay the applicable question paper fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The MPSEB has urged applicants to complete their registration within the given timeline and utilize the correction window if necessary. Further details including exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility criteria are available on the official website.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep checking esb.mp.gov.in.