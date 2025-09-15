MP

MPSEB Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 7500 Posts Begins Today at esb.mp.gov.in- Apply Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
14:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in
According to the official notification, candidates will also be able to make corrections in their submitted applications from September 15 to October 4

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPSEB) is set to begin the online registration process for the recruitment of 7500 constable posts starting September 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. The application window will remain open until September 29.

According to the official notification, candidates will also be able to make corrections in their submitted applications from September 15 to October 4.

The MPSEB Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 30, in two shifts. The forenoon session will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Police Constable 2025: Application Fee

  • General category candidates are required to pay ₹500 per question paper.
  • SC, ST, OBC, and EWS category candidates will need to pay a reduced fee of ₹250 per paper.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
  2. Click on the “MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025” link on the homepage.
  3. Register by entering basic details and verify your credentials.
  4. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents.
  5. Pay the applicable question paper fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The MPSEB has urged applicants to complete their registration within the given timeline and utilize the correction window if necessary. Further details including exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility criteria are available on the official website.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep checking esb.mp.gov.in.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
14:14 PM
MP Police recruitment constable Madhya Pradesh
Similar stories
Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Registration and Slot Booking Begins Following Schedule Revi. . .

NEET UG 2025

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Schedule and Seat Matrix Revised; Check Updated Details

Indian schools

Global Schools Prize 2025 Launched! Indian Institutions Encouraged to Submit Nominati. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Registration and Slot Booking Begins Following Schedule Revi. . .

Representational Image
Study abroad

Study Abroad Dreams? Discover Why the UK is One of the Top Choices for Indian Student. . .

NEET UG 2025

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Schedule and Seat Matrix Revised; Check Updated Details

Indian schools

Global Schools Prize 2025 Launched! Indian Institutions Encouraged to Submit Nominati. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2: MCC Releases NRI Eligibility & Candidates List; Revised Dates O. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality