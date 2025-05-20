Maharashtra government

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 OUT at mpsc.gov.in- Details Here

Posted on 20 May 2025


Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exams can check and download the exam results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in
A total of 8179 candidates have passed the prelims exam

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced the MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exams can check and download the exam results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 8179 candidates have passed the prelims exam. Along with the results, the cut off details have also been shared. General category cut off is 62.50, female category is 59.25, sports is 35.75. MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Exam took place on February 2, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains examination.

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on candidate's information link and then to result link
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on a result for the exam/advertisement
  4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 link
  5. MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link

Maharashtra government MPSC preliminary examination Results out
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality