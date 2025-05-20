Maharashtra government
MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 OUT at mpsc.gov.in- Details Here
Posted on 20 May 2025
14:06 PM
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced the MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exams can check and download the exam results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.
A total of 8179 candidates have passed the prelims exam. Along with the results, the cut off details have also been shared. General category cut off is 62.50, female category is 59.25, sports is 35.75. MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Exam took place on February 2, 2025.
Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains examination.
MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check
MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link