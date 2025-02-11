MPPSC

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
16:20 PM

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download their admit cards can visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
According to the schedule, the MPPSC SSE Prelims exam is on February 16, 2025, in two shifts

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) issued the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025) admit cards on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download their admit cards can visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the MPPSC SSE Prelims exam is on February 16, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm. The Prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination, meaning marks obtained in this exam will not be counted while preparing the final merit list.

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in
  2. Open the SSC prelims admit card download link given on the home page
  3. Enter your login details – application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

MPPSC preliminary examination Admit Card
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
