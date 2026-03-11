MP SET 2025

MPPSC Releases MP SET 2025 Answer Key at mppsc.mp.gov.in - Download Link and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
10:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the provisional answer key for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025.
The answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been made available on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the provisional answer key for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025, allowing candidates who appeared for the examination to check the tentative answers. The answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been made available on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SET provisional answer key has been published in PDF format and contains detailed information such as the subject name, question paper sets (A, B, C, and D), and the corresponding correct answers or options. Candidates can download the document from the official portal to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores.

The MPPSC SET examination was conducted on March 1, 2026, for 31 optional subjects covering a wide range of academic disciplines. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is a state-level examination conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities across Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to Download MPPSC SET Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on the provisional answer key link.
  • The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Check the subject and question paper set details.
  • Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who identify discrepancies or errors in the provisional answer key have been allowed to raise objections within the stipulated period. The commission will examine all the objections submitted by candidates and, after verification, will publish the final answer key. The MP SET 2026 results will be prepared and announced based on the revised final answer key.

According to the qualifying criteria for the examination, candidates belonging to the Unreserved and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories must secure at least 40 per cent aggregate marks to qualify. Meanwhile, candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are required to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent aggregate marks.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and submit objections, if any, within the prescribed timeline. After reviewing all challenges, MPPSC will issue the final answer key and subsequently declare the SET 2025 results.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
10:35 AM
MP SET 2025 MPPSC Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission State Eligibility Test (SET) Answer Key
