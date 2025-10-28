Admit Card
MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be Filled
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
14:02 PM
File Image
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: esb.mp.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The examination will begin on October 30, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts:
Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with valid photo ID proof to the examination center.