MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be Filled

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: esb.mp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The examination will begin on October 30, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: esb.mp.gov.in Click on the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your login details and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with valid photo ID proof to the examination center.