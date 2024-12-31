MPESB Group 5 Recruitment notification out on esb.mponline.gov.in - Application ongoing

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has issued a notification to recruit 1170 candidates in Group 5 positions. This includes Staff Nurse, Paramedical staff and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at esb.mponline.gov.in.
The registration process has already begun and candidates will have the opportunity to apply till January 13. To check the details of the vacancy, candidates can log on to the official website and check the official notification.
Through this recruitment process, eligible candidates will be recruited as Nursing Officer, Staff Nuse, Male Nurse, Pharmacist Grade, Laboratory Technician, Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant, Radiographer, Dark Room Assistant, OT Technician, Optometrist, Dental Hygenist, Dental Mechanic, Dental Technician and several others.
Application fee
General Category candidates - Rs 500
SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyangjan candidates - Rs 250
How to apply for MPESB Group 5 posts online?
Step 1: Visit the official website MPESB at esb.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical and other posts Mass Recruitment Examination - 2024'
Step 3: Click on 'Proceed Further'
Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details
Step 5: Login to your account
Step 6: Fill up the application form
Step 7: Pay application fee
Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout