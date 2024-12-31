MPESB Group 5 Recruitment notification out on esb.mponline.gov.in - Application ongoing

Summary The registration process has already begun and candidates will have the opportunity to apply till January 13 To check the details of the vacancy, candidates can log on to the official website and check the official notification

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has issued a notification to recruit 1170 candidates in Group 5 positions. This includes Staff Nurse, Paramedical staff and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at esb.mponline.gov.in.

The registration process has already begun and candidates will have the opportunity to apply till January 13. To check the details of the vacancy, candidates can log on to the official website and check the official notification.

Through this recruitment process, eligible candidates will be recruited as Nursing Officer, Staff Nuse, Male Nurse, Pharmacist Grade, Laboratory Technician, Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant, Radiographer, Dark Room Assistant, OT Technician, Optometrist, Dental Hygenist, Dental Mechanic, Dental Technician and several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application fee

General Category candidates - Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyangjan candidates - Rs 250

How to apply for MPESB Group 5 posts online?

Step 1: Visit the official website MPESB at esb.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical and other posts Mass Recruitment Examination - 2024'

Step 3: Click on 'Proceed Further'

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout