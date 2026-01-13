MPBSE Revises MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026; Hindi, Urdu and Marathi Papers Rescheduled

Summary While the annual DPSE examination schedule remains unchanged, the board has announced partial modifications to the dates of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Hindi examination will now be conducted on March 6, instead of the earlier date of February 11

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the 2026 board examinations on its official website, mpbse.nic.in. While the annual DPSE examination schedule remains unchanged, the board has announced partial modifications to the dates of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Hindi examination will now be conducted on March 6, instead of the earlier date of February 11.

For Class 12, the Urdu and Marathi papers have been rescheduled to March 6, whereas they were earlier slated for February 9. Additionally, the Class 12 Hindi examination will now be held on March 7, replacing the earlier date of February 7.

The board confirmed that all written examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates have been instructed to reach their examination centres by 8:30 am, with entry gates closing at 8:45 am. As per the schedule, answer sheets will be distributed at 8:50 am, followed by the distribution of question papers at 8:55 am.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held at the respective exam centres between February 10 and March 10.

Students are advised to regularly check the official MPBSE website for further updates and detailed subject-wise schedules.