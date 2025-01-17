MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the eligibility test can download the MPPSC SET 2024 final answer key through the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam, conducted on December 15, 2024 at various exam centres across the state

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) issued the final answer key for State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the eligibility test can download the MPPSC SET 2024 final answer key through the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam, conducted on December 15, 2024 at various exam centres across the state for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held for 36 subjects.

MPPSC has announced the Madhya Pradesh SET 2024 minimum passing scores. Candidates from Unreserved or Economically Weaker Sections must receive an overall score of 40%, while candidates from Other Backward Classes, Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities must receive at least a 35% score.

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP SET final answer key 2024 link MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for further reference