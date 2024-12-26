MP SET Answer Key 2024 Issued at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can check and download the provisional answer key through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in As per the official notice, candidates who have any objection against the answer key can challenge through the official website within 5 days from the date of availability of the link

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the MP SET 2024 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can check and download the provisional answer key through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have any objection against the answer key can challenge through the official website within 5 days from the date of availability of the link. Candidates will also have to attach the certified references (name of the reference texts, name of the author of the book, related page/document of the referred book) when they raise objections against the answer key.

MPPSC SET examination was held on December 15, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in 20 subjects and had two papers.

MP SET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

