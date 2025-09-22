MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Reporting From Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Sep 2025
Summary
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official portal — dme.mponline.gov.in
As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in medical and dental colleges across the state will be required to report in person for document verification and admission between September 23 and September 29, 2025

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is set to release the MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 22. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official portal — dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in medical and dental colleges across the state will be required to report in person for document verification and admission between September 23 and September 29, 2025.

In addition, candidates admitted in Round 2 and those admitted in Round 1 who had opted for upgradation in Round 2 can express their willingness for MOP UP Round upgradation from September 23 to October 4, 2025. This window also applies for online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level.

Candidates must note that resignations submitted between September 19 and October 4, 2025, will incur a penalty of ₹2 lakhs for general category students and ₹10 lakhs for NRI category candidates, as per the existing rules.

MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. Click on the MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials
  4. Click Submit to view your result
  5. Download and print the allotment letter for further admission process

Candidates are advised to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated timeline and carefully follow the MOP UP round instructions if opting for upgradation.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
MP NEET UG 2025 NEET UG NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
