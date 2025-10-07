NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Counselling Postponed Amid AIQ Seat Additions

Posted on 07 Oct 2025
14:52 PM

Summary
The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has postponed the MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round counselling until further notice. The decision comes in light of the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) recent announcement regarding the addition of MBBS seats for Round 3 All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.

The MP NEET UG mop-up round was initially scheduled to begin on October 7, 2025, but the admission process has now been put on hold. Officials have stated that the revised counselling schedule will be announced in due course on the official website.

The Resignation link and the Registration link will remain active from 07.10.25 until the All India counselling 3rd round allotment result is declared,” clarified the Department of Medical Education.

MCC Round 3: Seat Matrix Update

On October 4, the MCC released the seat matrix for Round 3, revealing a total of 15,797 MBBS seats — including 10,737 virtual, 4,921 clear vacancies, and 139 additional seats.

Moreover, eight new MBBS seats have been added at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, Punjab — distributed as 3 for UR, 2 for OBC, 2 for SC, and 1 for EWS category.

The choice-filling process for MCC NEET UG Round 3 has also been extended until further instructions. As a result, the MP NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule will be finalised after the conclusion of the AIQ Round 3 process.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
14:53 PM
NEET UG 2025 MP NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
