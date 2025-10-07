ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
15:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results in the first week of November, according to media reports.
Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official ICAI website — icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results in the first week of November, according to media reports. While the official result date has not been confirmed by ICAI as of yet.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official ICAI website — icai.org. To download their CA September 2025 result, students will need to log in using their registration number and roll number.

Along with the results, ICAI will also publish the list of toppers and pass percentages for each level.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengal Universities to Get Full-Time VCs After Long Delay: Check List and Details
Bengal Universities to Get Full-Time VCs After Long Delay: Check List and Details

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule

The CA Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, while the CA Intermediate exams took place from September 4 to 15, and the CA Final exams from September 3 to 14, 2025.

Due to heavy rainfall and flood-like situations, the CA Inter and Final exams scheduled for September 24 and 25 in Jammu and Punjab were rescheduled. ICAI also postponed exams in Kathmandu, Nepal, following Gen Z protests.

ICAI CA Passing Criteria

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 55% in the Foundation exam, while Intermediate candidates must achieve 50% overall to be declared pass.

The CA September 2025 results, once announced, will determine candidates’ progression to the next level of the Chartered Accountancy programme.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
15:49 PM
ICAI CA 2025 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA exam Result
Similar stories
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Ins. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Ins. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Registration Deadline! Know Last Date Inside

Seat Matrix

139 Seats Added in MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Seat Allotment Result Tomorr. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality