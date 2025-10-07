ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Details

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results in the first week of November, according to media reports. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official ICAI website — icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results in the first week of November, according to media reports. While the official result date has not been confirmed by ICAI as of yet.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official ICAI website — icai.org. To download their CA September 2025 result, students will need to log in using their registration number and roll number.

Along with the results, ICAI will also publish the list of toppers and pass percentages for each level.

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule

The CA Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, while the CA Intermediate exams took place from September 4 to 15, and the CA Final exams from September 3 to 14, 2025.

Due to heavy rainfall and flood-like situations, the CA Inter and Final exams scheduled for September 24 and 25 in Jammu and Punjab were rescheduled. ICAI also postponed exams in Kathmandu, Nepal, following Gen Z protests.

ICAI CA Passing Criteria

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 55% in the Foundation exam, while Intermediate candidates must achieve 50% overall to be declared pass.

The CA September 2025 results, once announced, will determine candidates’ progression to the next level of the Chartered Accountancy programme.