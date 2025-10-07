bseb
BSEB Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Registration Deadline! Know Last Date Inside
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
15:18 PM
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2026. Students can now submit their exam application forms until October 12, 2025, through the official websites —
According to the revised schedule, the last date to pay the prescribed examination fee is October 11, 2025. The board has clarified that the online examination forms will be filled by the heads of educational institutions on behalf of the students.
BSEB Exam 2026: Steps to Register
School authorities are advised to ensure that all eligible students complete their registration within the extended timeline to avoid any last-minute complications.