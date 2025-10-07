KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October 13

Summary Eligible candidates can now access the option entry portal via the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in The last date to complete the option entry is October 13, 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses across medical and dental colleges in the state. Eligible candidates can now access the option entry portal via the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to complete the option entry is October 13, 2025.

As per the official notification, this round is open to:

Candidates not allotted any seat in the first two rounds

Candidates who cancelled their medical seat by forfeiting the caution deposit

Students participating in this round must pay the required course fee deposit between October 7 and 13. Those who had partially paid the caution deposit earlier must adjust the remaining amount to match the complete fee requirement.

The KEA has clarified that:

Candidates already allotted BDS seats through UGNEET 2025 are only eligible to opt for MBBS seats in this round and cannot select other dental colleges.

If a candidate is allotted a seat in Round 3 but later secures admission under the All India Quota (AIQ), they must submit a written request within a day to retain their KEA seat.

KEA also reminded candidates that they are responsible for collecting original documents from previously joined institutions before reporting to their newly allotted college.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

Option entry deadline: October 13, 2025

Fee deposit window: October 7–13, 2025

Students are advised to carefully review their options and complete the necessary steps within the deadline to avoid disqualification from the allotment process.