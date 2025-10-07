Karnataka government

KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
15:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now access the option entry portal via the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The last date to complete the option entry is October 13, 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses across medical and dental colleges in the state. Eligible candidates can now access the option entry portal via the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to complete the option entry is October 13, 2025.

As per the official notification, this round is open to:

  • Candidates not allotted any seat in the first two rounds
  • Candidates who cancelled their medical seat by forfeiting the caution deposit
ADVERTISEMENT

Students participating in this round must pay the required course fee deposit between October 7 and 13. Those who had partially paid the caution deposit earlier must adjust the remaining amount to match the complete fee requirement.

The KEA has clarified that:

  • Candidates already allotted BDS seats through UGNEET 2025 are only eligible to opt for MBBS seats in this round and cannot select other dental colleges.
  • If a candidate is allotted a seat in Round 3 but later secures admission under the All India Quota (AIQ), they must submit a written request within a day to retain their KEA seat.

KEA also reminded candidates that they are responsible for collecting original documents from previously joined institutions before reporting to their newly allotted college.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

  • Option entry deadline: October 13, 2025
  • Fee deposit window: October 7–13, 2025

Students are advised to carefully review their options and complete the necessary steps within the deadline to avoid disqualification from the allotment process.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
15:44 PM
Karnataka government NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Ins. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Ins. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Detail. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Registration Deadline! Know Last Date Inside

Seat Matrix

139 Seats Added in MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Seat Allotment Result Tomorr. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality