University Grants Commission

UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
15:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
HEIs offering ODL and online programmes must complete admissions and submit student data through the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) Web portal by October 15, 2025
This move by the UGC aims to expand access to higher education and promote flexible learning opportunities, especially in professional and skill-based disciplines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 10 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session, which begins in July-August 2025.

In its official notification, the UGC has emphasized that all approved HEIs must strictly comply with guidelines related to:

  • Entry-level qualifications
  • Mode of admission
  • Programme duration (minimum and maximum)
  • Number of credits
ADVERTISEMENT

These conditions are to be followed as per the UGC Notification on Specification of Degrees (2014) and its amendments, as well as the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and any other instructions issued by the UGC or regulatory bodies from time to time.

HEIs offering ODL and online programmes must complete admissions and submit student data through the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) Web portal by October 15, 2025.

Clarification on AICTE Approval

  • Central, State, and Private Universities: Do not require prior approval or NOC from the AICTE to offer UG, PG, or PG Diploma programmes in ODL and Online modes in areas such as Management, Computer Applications, and Travel & Tourism.
  • Deemed Universities: Must seek prior AICTE approval to offer such programmes via ODL or online modes.

This move by the UGC aims to expand access to higher education and promote flexible learning opportunities, especially in professional and skill-based disciplines.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
15:50 PM
University Grants Commission Open and Distance Learning UGC
Similar stories
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Detail. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by Oc. . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues Indicative Notice for 2,570 RRB Technical Posts 2025. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced? Latest Update & Passing Criteria Detail. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Begins Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Option Entry Open Till October. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Registration Deadline! Know Last Date Inside

Seat Matrix

139 Seats Added in MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Seat Allotment Result Tomorr. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality