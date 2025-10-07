UGC Releases List of Approved HEIs for ODL Programmes Starting 2025- Read Details Inside

Summary HEIs offering ODL and online programmes must complete admissions and submit student data through the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) Web portal by October 15, 2025 This move by the UGC aims to expand access to higher education and promote flexible learning opportunities, especially in professional and skill-based disciplines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 10 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session, which begins in July-August 2025.

In its official notification, the UGC has emphasized that all approved HEIs must strictly comply with guidelines related to:

Entry-level qualifications

Mode of admission

Programme duration (minimum and maximum)

Number of credits

These conditions are to be followed as per the UGC Notification on Specification of Degrees (2014) and its amendments, as well as the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and any other instructions issued by the UGC or regulatory bodies from time to time.

HEIs offering ODL and online programmes must complete admissions and submit student data through the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) Web portal by October 15, 2025.

Clarification on AICTE Approval

Central, State, and Private Universities: Do not require prior approval or NOC from the AICTE to offer UG, PG, or PG Diploma programmes in ODL and Online modes in areas such as Management, Computer Applications, and Travel & Tourism.

Deemed Universities: Must seek prior AICTE approval to offer such programmes via ODL or online modes.

This move by the UGC aims to expand access to higher education and promote flexible learning opportunities, especially in professional and skill-based disciplines.