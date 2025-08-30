MP NEET UG 2025: 195 New MBBS Seats Added for Round 2 State Counselling- Key Updates Here

Summary The move comes as part of efforts to expand opportunities for medical aspirants across the state With these additions, the total number of seats available for the second round of MP NEET UG 2025 counselling increases by 195, offering more candidates a chance at securing MBBS seats in government and private medical institutions across the state

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the inclusion of additional MBBS seats in the second round of the NEET UG 2025 counselling for 85% state quota admissions. The move comes as part of efforts to expand opportunities for medical aspirants across the state.

According to the official notice, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats each in two newly established government medical colleges — Government Medical College, Sheopur and Government Medical College, Singrauli. Out of these, 85 seats from each college will be allotted under the state quota in the ongoing counselling round, adding a total of 170 seats.

In a separate development, the Delhi High Court has granted permission for Index Medical College, Indore to participate in the MP NEET UG counselling for the 2025–26 academic session. Consequently, 25 additional MBBS seats from this college have also been included in the second round of counselling.

Candidates who have already registered for the counselling process and wish to change their option for upgradation can now do so via the candidate login portal. The DME has provided a dedicated link for this purpose, which will remain active until 11 PM tonight. Candidates are reminded that it is mandatory to exercise the YES/NO option for upgradation at the time of admission at the college level.

The DME had earlier extended the last date for admission under the current round to August 28, 2025, and the deadline to resign or cancel an admitted seat is set for August 30, 2025, up to 5 PM. Students who wish to make changes to their preferences or cancel their admission must ensure they complete the process within the stipulated timeframe.

For the latest updates and to submit preferences, candidates are advised to visit the official DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling portal.