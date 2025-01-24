MP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Choice-Filling Postponed- Details Here

Summary Interested and registered candidates will be able to fill up their choices by visiting the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in As per the official schedule, the MP NEET PG 2024 round 2 choice filling was scheduled from January 23.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Madhya Pradesh has postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 2 choice filling process. As per the official notice, fresh choice-filling dates will be announced for MP NEET PG round 2 counselling 2024. Interested and registered candidates will be able to fill up their choices by visiting the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the MP NEET PG 2024 round 2 choice filling was scheduled from January 23. Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. Candidates will be able to download the MP NEET PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment letter from January 29 to February 3. The seat resignation deadline is February 3.

“This is for information to all participating candidates in the counselling that due to technical reasons the scheduled choice filling which was to begin from 23.01.2025 is being postponed. The next date will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with DME website and MP Online Portal for update,” reads the official notice.

As per the official MP NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, candidates are required to report at the allotted college for admission process from January 29 to February 3 by 6 pm. Candidates can opt for upgradation by February 4.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.