Madhya Pradesh government

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out; Class 5 Records 95.14%, Class 8 at 93.83%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2026
14:55 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official portal
This year, the overall pass percentage has shown improvement compared to the previous year

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has declared the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on March 25. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official portal.

To access the scorecards, students need to enter their roll number or Samagra ID on the result website. The online result will serve as a provisional mark sheet for immediate reference.

This year, the overall pass percentage has shown improvement compared to the previous year. A total of 95.14% of students cleared the Class 5 examinations, while 93.83% of students passed the Class 8 exams, reflecting an approximate 3% increase in performance.

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The digital mark sheets include key details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. The board will subsequently dispatch original mark sheets and certificates to respective schools. Students are advised to collect their official documents from their institutions.

In terms of participation, over 24 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examinations conducted from February 20 to 28, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and February 26.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website, selecting the Class 5 or Class 8 result link, entering the required credentials, and downloading the scorecard for future reference.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2026
14:59 PM
Madhya Pradesh government Results out School Education
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