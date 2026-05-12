'Months of Hard Work Wasted’: NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Slam Re-Exam Decision After Paper Leak Allegations

Summary Students who appeared for the national-level medical entrance examination on May 3 described the move as “mentally exhausting” and questioned why candidates should suffer because of alleged lapses in the examination system The announcement has left over 22 lakh candidates uncertain about their admission timelines, counselling schedules, and future preparation plans

The decision by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel NEET UG 2026 and conduct a fresh examination has triggered widespread anger, anxiety, and frustration among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

Students who appeared for the national-level medical entrance examination on May 3 described the move as “mentally exhausting” and questioned why candidates should suffer because of alleged lapses in the examination system.

“I studied for two years and gave up everything for this exam. Now we have to start again because someone leaked the paper,” said a NEET aspirant from Rajasthan, one of the states where allegations of a paper leak first surfaced online.

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The NTA announced that the examination stands cancelled following inputs received from law enforcement agencies regarding alleged circulation of “guess papers” containing nearly 60 questions that reportedly matched the actual exam.

The announcement has left over 22 lakh candidates uncertain about their admission timelines, counselling schedules, and future preparation plans.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions from students shortly after the announcement. Many aspirants accused authorities of failing to ensure a secure and fair examination process.

Several students said the re-exam would place an additional emotional and financial burden on families, especially those who travelled long distances or relocated temporarily for coaching and examination preparation.

“For months we dealt with stress, mock tests, sleepless nights and pressure. Now we are expected to prepare all over again without even knowing the new exam date,” another candidate posted online.

Students also raised concerns about burnout and declining motivation after months of intense preparation.

While the National Testing Agency has confirmed that fresh admit cards and revised dates will be announced soon, many aspirants said the absence of a fixed schedule has only increased anxiety among candidates.

The agency clarified that no fresh registration would be required and no additional examination fee would be charged for the re-test.

However, students continue to demand greater transparency, stronger examination security measures, and accountability for those responsible for the alleged leak.

NEET UG is the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical programmes across India.