MoE to Hold Regional Language Mentoring Sessions for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will conduct regional language mentoring sessions for participants of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on October 24 and 25. The two-day sessions aim to guide students in ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and transform them into impactful solutions.

“Regional Language Mentoring Sessions are being organised to guide students on ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and bring them closer to reality,” the ministry said in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

The MoE has encouraged all participating students to actively join these sessions to enhance their creativity and innovation skills through hands-on mentorship.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Mentoring Schedule

The mentoring sessions will begin on October 24, 2025, with the Hindi session scheduled from 2 PM to 2:30 PM, followed by the Malayalam session from 3 PM to 3:30 PM. On the following day, October 25, 2025, the Telugu session will take place from 2 PM to 2:30 PM, and the Tamil session will be held from 3 PM to 3:30 PM.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched on October 13 in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of over 1 crore students from more than 3 lakh schools across India. The event was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During a two-hour live challenge, students from Classes 6 to 12 collaborated in teams of three to five to design prototypes on four key themes - Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddhi.

The buildathon offers a prize pool worth ₹1 crore, with awards for 10 national, 100 state, and 1,000 district-level winners. The initiative is jointly organised by the Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and NITI Aayog, fostering innovation and problem-solving skills among India’s school students.