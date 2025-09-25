Viksit Bharat

Registration Begins for Viksit Bharat Buildathon, India’s Biggest School Hackathon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
12:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission will conduct a 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon', a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students.
The Buildathon, the largest ever school hackathon, will mobilise more than one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes.

The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission will conduct a 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon', a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The Buildathon, the largest ever school hackathon, will mobilise more than one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes, he said.

"We propose to reach out to all schools in the country with classes 6-12, and encourage every child in those schools to be a part of ideation for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Ideation will be based on four themes, namely atmanirbhar Bharat, swadeshi, vocal for local and samriddh Bharat," Pradhan said at a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The event brings together students, educators, and innovators to build solutions for a self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

According to MoE officials, the Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and engage schools in synchronized innovation.

It also aims to project India as a global innovation capital through a potential world record and celebrate young problem-solvers on national and global platforms, they said.

It builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to programs like the Student Innovator Programme (SIP) and Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), along with patents and start-up ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs.

Students will have a window from September 23 to October 6 to register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal.

"This will be followed by a preparation period for schools, from October 6 to October 13, in which teachers will guide student teams through the registration process on the portal. Students will then submit their ideas and prototypes on the portal. The core of the Buildathon, the Live Synchronized Innovation Event, will be held on October 13," said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

"Following the event, students will submit their final entries from October 13 to October 31. A panel of experts will then evaluate the submissions over a two-month period, from November 1 to December 31. The culmination of the Buildathon will be in January 2026 with the announcement of the results and the felicitation of top 1,000 winners," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
12:09 PM
Viksit Bharat Hackathon Schools ministry of education Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out: 31000+ Seats Allotted

NEET UG 2025

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced - Download Link and Deadline

CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases Tentative Datesheet 2026 for Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Final Schedule S. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released for CSA Prelims - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Shri Shikshayatan School

Teamwork is the real winner

Online Fest

All India Performance Arts League to Celebrate Young Talent Nationwide - Registration. . .

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out: 31000+ Seats Allotted

NEET UG 2025

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced - Download Link and Deadline

WB TET

WB TET 2023 Result Out After 21 Months, Only 2.47% Pass! What Next for Qualified Cand. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases Tentative Datesheet 2026 for Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Final Schedule S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality