PM Modi

India Germany Pact: German Universities to Expand Footprint in India as Education Ties Deepen

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
12:39 PM

File Image

Summary
The two countries launched an Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration, academic exchanges, and research partnerships between universities in both nations
University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued Letters of Intent to 12 foreign universities to establish campuses in India

India and Germany on Monday announced a major expansion of cooperation in higher education, skilling, and student mobility as part of the India–Germany strategic partnership during German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s official visit to India.

The two countries launched an Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration, academic exchanges, and research partnerships between universities in both nations.

According to an official joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited leading German universities to establish campuses in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a move expected to deepen academic engagement and attract global institutions to the country.

As part of the renewed partnership, India and Germany also signed a joint declaration of intent to set up an Indo-German Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Renewable Energy. The proposed centre will develop specialised courses, collaborate with industry, and train instructors to meet workforce requirements in both countries.

The two sides further agreed to expand German language teaching in India across schools, universities, and vocational training centres, reinforcing cultural and educational links.

Emphasising people-to-people ties, both governments highlighted the need to enhance mobility opportunities for students, researchers, skilled professionals, artists, and youth. The joint statement noted the rising number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Germany and the growing network of institutional collaborations and dual-degree programmes.

Separately, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued Letters of Intent to 12 foreign universities to establish campuses in India. As per official data, Mumbai is set to host the highest number of foreign higher education institution campuses, with six planned. Bengaluru will have two campuses, while Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, Greater Noida, and Chennai will each host one.

The latest announcements underscore India’s push to internationalise its higher education sector while strengthening strategic and economic ties with Germany.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
12:39 PM
PM Modi Friedrich Merz UGC
