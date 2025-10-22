Mizoram government

MBSE Releases Timetable For HSSLC, HSLC Board Exam 2026; Know Complete Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
12:17 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the schedule, Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will commence on February 9, 2026, while Class 10 (HSLC) exams are set to begin from February 19, 2026. Both exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
In addition to the theory exams, the board will also conduct practical examinations ahead of the written tests

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially released the timetable for the MBSE HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. According to the schedule, Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will commence on February 9, 2026, while Class 10 (HSLC) exams are set to begin from February 19, 2026. Both exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

In addition to the theory exams, the board will also conduct practical examinations ahead of the written tests. For HSSLC (Class 12) students, practical exams for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), Computer Science, and Geography will be held on February 2, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For HSLC (Class 10) students, practical exams in Science and Home Science are scheduled for February 11, also from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

MBSE HSSLC Class 12th Exam 2026

  • February 9 – English
  • February 13 – M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)
  • February 18 – Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics
  • February 23 – History, Chemistry, Accountancy
  • February 27 – Sociology
  • March 5 – Education, Psychology, Business Mathematics
  • March 9 – Economics, Biology
  • March 12 – Geology, Geography
  • March 16 – Computer Science (Theory), Home Science (Theory)

MBSE HSLC Class 10th Exam 2026

  • February 19 – M.I.L: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English
  • February 24 – English
  • March 2 – Social Science
  • March 6 – Science
  • March 11 – Mathematics
  • March 16 – Home Science (Theory), Introductory Information Technology (Theory), Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics

Students are advised to start their preparations in earnest and make use of the schedule to plan their study routines. MBSE is expected to release admit cards and other exam-related guidelines closer to the commencement of the exams.

For the latest updates, students and parents can visit the official MBSE website or contact their respective schools.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
12:18 PM
