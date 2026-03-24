One-Year BEd Course Not to Be Reintroduced, Confirms Government; Read Details

Summary The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out restoring the duration of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme to one year The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out restoring the duration of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme to one year.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per information received from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the statutory authority responsible for laying down norms and standards for teacher education programmes in the country, at present, there is no proposal to restore the duration of the BEd programme to one year," the minister said.

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The NCTE had last year announced that it is considering resuming the one-year Bachelor of Education course, over a decade after it was discontinued in 2014, to align with recommendations of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

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