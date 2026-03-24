ministry of education

One-Year BEd Course Not to Be Reintroduced, Confirms Government; Read Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
15:51 PM

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Summary
The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out restoring the duration of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme to one year
The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out restoring the duration of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme to one year.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per information received from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the statutory authority responsible for laying down norms and standards for teacher education programmes in the country, at present, there is no proposal to restore the duration of the BEd programme to one year," the minister said.

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The NCTE had last year announced that it is considering resuming the one-year Bachelor of Education course, over a decade after it was discontinued in 2014, to align with recommendations of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
15:51 PM
ministry of education BEd Lok Sabha
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