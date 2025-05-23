MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window For PCM Group Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

Posted on 23 May 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for PCM group can check the answer key through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org
According to the schedule, the window to raise objections against the answer key was opened on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra issued the MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCM group. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for PCM group can check the answer key through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, the window to raise objections against the answer key was opened on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2025. The MHT CET (PCB Group) examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and the MHT CET (PCM Group) exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through candidate login only.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- mahacet.org
  2. Click on candidates login link and enter the login details
  3. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed
  4. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

