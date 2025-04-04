MAH CET 2025
MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
15:50 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MHT CET 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org.
The MHT CET exam 2025 will be conducted in online (Computer-based) test mode in two shifts daily- Morning shift from 9 am to 12 Noon and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
MHT CET 2025: Important Dates
PCB Group- April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)
PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24)
MHT CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
MHT CET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link