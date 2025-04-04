MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org The MHT CET exam 2025 will be conducted in online (Computer-based) test mode in two shifts daily- Morning shift from 9 am to12 Noon and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MHT CET 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org.

The MHT CET exam 2025 will be conducted in online (Computer-based) test mode in two shifts daily- Morning shift from 9 am to 12 Noon and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

MHT CET 2025: Important Dates

PCB Group- April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)

PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24)

MHT CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website mahacet.org Click on the MHT CET 2025 Admit Card link (for PCB Group) Enter your application number and password to log in Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Verify all details, including your name, exam date, time, and venue Click Download and save it as a PDF

MHT CET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link