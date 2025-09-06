IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates can now download their slips from the official website, mha.gov.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates can now download their slips from the official website, mha.gov.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

The city slip contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, post name, exam city, shift timings, and reporting time.

The IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, in three shifts each day—Shift 1 (9 AM to 10 AM), Shift 2 (Noon to 1 PM), and Shift 3 (3 PM to 4 PM).

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details

The recruitment aims to fill 3,717 Grade II/Executive vacancies, distributed as follows:

General Category – 1,537 posts

EWS – 442 posts

OBC – 946 posts

SC – 566 posts

ST – 226 posts

The selection process will include Tier I, Tier II, and an Interview round.

Candidates are advised to check their city slip carefully and make necessary arrangements. With the release of the exam city slips, candidates can now expect the admit cards to be out shortly.

Find the direct download link here.