Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
09:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) 2025 city intimation slip.
Candidates can now download their slips from the official website, mha.gov.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates can now download their slips from the official website, mha.gov.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

The city slip contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, post name, exam city, shift timings, and reporting time.

The IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, in three shifts each day—Shift 1 (9 AM to 10 AM), Shift 2 (Noon to 1 PM), and Shift 3 (3 PM to 4 PM).

ADVERTISEMENT

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details

The recruitment aims to fill 3,717 Grade II/Executive vacancies, distributed as follows:

  • General Category – 1,537 posts
  • EWS – 442 posts
  • OBC – 946 posts
  • SC – 566 posts
  • ST – 226 posts

The selection process will include Tier I, Tier II, and an Interview round.

Candidates are advised to check their city slip carefully and make necessary arrangements. With the release of the exam city slips, candidates can now expect the admit cards to be out shortly.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
09:34 AM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) IB ACIO Exam 2025 Recruitment exam city allotment
Similar stories
President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2025: 81 Educators Win National Awards for Innovative Methods from Pu. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Deta. . .

Global Student Prize

Global Student Prize 2025 - Bihar’s Adarsh Kumar Becomes Only Indian in Top 10 List. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Schedule and Fees. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2025: 81 Educators Win National Awards for Innovative Methods from Pu. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Deta. . .

Global Student Prize

Global Student Prize 2025 - Bihar’s Adarsh Kumar Becomes Only Indian in Top 10 List. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Schedule and Fees. . .

West Bengal government

West Bengal's Academic Institutions Impress in NIRF 2025, Multiple Entries in Top 10 . . .

UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata’s DriveBlaze 2025 Concludes in Style with Hackathons, Tech Talks & More

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality