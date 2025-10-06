Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB SA Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission Begins; Check Steps & Marking Scheme

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Oct 2025
11:45 AM

File Image

Summary
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the provisional answer key for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) Tier-I Examination 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key through the official website — mha.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam held on September 29 and 30, 2025, can now access the answer key through the official website — mha.gov.in.

Steps to Check Answer Key and Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website at mha.gov.in.
  • Log in using your User ID and password.
  • Click on the IB SA/EXE 2025 answer key link.
  • Review your responses and select the questions you wish to challenge.
  • Upload valid documentary proof, pay the applicable fee, and submit your objection.
With the release of the provisional key, candidates can now estimate their scores and raise objections in case of discrepancies. The objection window will remain open until October 7, 2025.

Once the objection process concludes, MHA will release the final answer key after expert review. Candidates qualifying in Tier-I will proceed to Tier-II (Descriptive Translation Test), followed by the Tier-III Personality Test, which marks the final phase before appointment.

Marking Scheme

The Tier-I exam was conducted in four shifts across two days, comprising 100 objective-type questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability, English Language, and General Studies. A negative marking of 0.25 marks was applicable for each incorrect answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive.

Find the direct login link here.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
11:46 AM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment exam Answer Key Ministry of Home Affairs
