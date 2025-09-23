IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at mha.gov.in

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially issued the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates who registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mha.gov.in, using their application ID and password.

This recruitment drive will fill 4,987 vacancies through a multi-stage selection process comprising Tier-I, Tier-II, an interview round, and document verification. The Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held in multiple phases between September 28 and September 30, 2025.

Candidates are reminded that it is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. The hall ticket includes crucial details such as the exam date, reporting time, venue address, candidate’s name and photograph, and exam day guidelines. Aspirants are advised to carefully verify all information on the admit card to avoid last-minute issues.

Download Steps

Visit the official website at mha.gov.in.

Go to the IB Recruitment section on the homepage.

Click on “Download Admit Card for Security Assistant/Executive 2025”.

Enter your registration ID and password or date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and review the details carefully.

Take a printout for exam day use.

The MHA has urged candidates to reach the exam centre well in advance and strictly follow the exam-day instructions mentioned in the admit card.