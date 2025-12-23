SSC LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Grade C Stenographer Vacancies; All Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the registration process for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Eligible departmental candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the registration process for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Eligible departmental candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply for SSC LDCE 2025 is January 11, 2026.

Before filling out the application form, candidates must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the SSC portal. Only those who have successfully registered under OTR will be able to apply for the examination. The computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment of 326 Grade ‘C’ stenographer posts is scheduled to be conducted tentatively in February 2026 in Delhi, according to the commission’s tentative examination calendar.

The SSC Grade ‘C’ LDCE 2025 examination will consist of a computer-based objective test followed by a stenography skill test in either English or Hindi. The CBT will include two sections—General Awareness and English Comprehension—and will feature a total of 200 multiple-choice questions. SSC has clarified that questions related to English language comprehension and knowledge will be asked only in English, irrespective of the medium chosen for the skill test.

Candidates qualifying for the CBT will be called for the stenography skill test, which will assess transcription speed and accuracy. The duration of the skill test will be 40 minutes for English and 55 minutes for Hindi. For Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the test duration has been relaxed to 55 minutes for English and 75 minutes for Hindi, in line with government norms. As per the marking scheme, the commission will apply a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the computer-based examination.

In terms of vacancies, SSC has notified 326 tentative posts across various central government services. The Central Secretariat Stenographers Service accounts for the highest number with 267 vacancies, followed by the Armed Forces Headquarters Stenographers Service with 37 posts, the Indian Foreign Service Branch (B) Stenographers with 13 vacancies, the Railway Board Secretariat Stenographers Service with eight posts, and one vacancy in the Election Commission of India Stenographers Service. Vacancies in the Central Vigilance Commission will be notified separately.

The commission has also outlined the reservation policy for PwBD candidates, stating that four vacancies are reserved horizontally for candidates with disabilities in each category—Visually Handicapped (VH), Hearing Handicapped (HH), Orthopedically Handicapped (OH), and PwBD-Others. SSC has further clarified that if a specific disability category, such as OA or OL, is not available, it may be substituted with another suitable PwBD category, and vacancies reserved for OH and PwBD-Others may be interchanged where required.

Candidates must carefully read the official notification and regularly visit the SSC website for updates related to the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ LDCE 2025 examination schedule, admit cards, and further stages of the selection process.