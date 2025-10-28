Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB SA MT Admit Card 2025 Out: Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
09:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially issued the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) admit card 2025.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially issued the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) admit card 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming examination. Applicants who registered for the 455 SA/MT posts can now download their hall tickets from the official portals - mha.gov.in and ncs.gov.in.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official websites.
  • Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and click on the ‘Online Application for Security Assistant/MT’ link.
  • Log in using your User ID and Password.
  • Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab to view and download the hall ticket.
  • Print the admit card and carry it to the exam centre along with an original photo ID.
Candidates must report to the exam venue at least one hour before the scheduled time. Items such as mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

The IB SA MT exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2025. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. The admit card contains key details such as exam venue, reporting time, shift details, roll number, registration number, and personal particulars.

Applicants are advised to verify all the information carefully and report any discrepancies to the IB Recruitment Cell (MHA) at the earliest.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
09:17 AM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Ministry of Home Affairs Admit Card
